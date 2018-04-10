TAKE THE QUIZ: How safe are you on the water?

The search continues for a man with a lengthy criminal history after he disappears into a wildlife refuge. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Saturday, driven by Samuel Lee in Ville Platte. After a pursuit, Lee and a woman got out of the car and ran into a wildlife refuge. EPSO says Lee has several felony warrants, an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry a firearm. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
As expected we got rid of the clouds early this morning and we should remain mostly clear for the next few days. Temperatures will be cool in the overnight and morning hours, but warmer during the day. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday into Saturday ahead of another cold front. Tonight, will be cooler with lows ranging from the low 40s north of I-10 to the low 50s at the coast.
There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and
