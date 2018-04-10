FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice couple of days ahead, but strong storms possible again by Friday into Saturday

As expected we got rid of the clouds early this morning and we should remain mostly clear for the next few days. Temperatures will be cool in the overnight and morning hours, but warmer during the day. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday into Saturday ahead of another cold front.

Tonight, will be cooler with lows ranging from the low 40s north of I-10 to the low 50s at the coast. You may need a jacket as you head out the door to work or school.

Wednesday through Thursday will be very nice with abundant sunshine during the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will reach in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and then warming to near 80 by Thursday.

A warming trend begins Thursday and will be more noticeable by Friday as the humidity increases significantly. A cold front will move southeast toward our area and should pass through Friday night or early Saturday morning. It will be warmer Friday with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are very likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. The computer models have been flip-flopping on the timing of the storms. So for now, the forecast will call for a 60% chance of rain from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. But this timing could change as we get closer to the end of the week.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday night or Saturday it would be best to have an indoor alternative in case rain occurs. The weather looks significantly better on Sunday with cooler and drier air returning and rain chances will be gone.

Next week looks to begin on a nice note with temperatures near seasonable levels and no rain. The next storm system may impact our area by the end of next week, but that is subject to change as time passes.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.