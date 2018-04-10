National Pet Day is celebrated annually on April 11 and is meant to encourage pet owners to give their pets some extra attention and T.L.C.

Below are some ways to celebrate national pet day:

Adopt a pet

Take your pet for a walk

Buy your pet special treats or a new toy

Take your pet to the groomer for a spa day

Extra cuddles

Donate time, money, or food to local shelters

Take pictures of your pet and send them to newmedia@kplctv.com

Enjoy National Pet day with your furry, feathery, spiky, or scaley friends!

