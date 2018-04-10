Celebrate National Pet Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Celebrate National Pet Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
National Pet Day is celebrated annually on April 11 and is meant to encourage pet owners to give their pets some extra attention and T.L.C.

Below are some ways to celebrate national pet day: 

  • Adopt a pet
  • Take your pet for a walk
  • Buy your pet special treats or a new toy
  • Take your pet to the groomer for a spa day
  • Extra cuddles
  • Donate time, money, or food to local shelters
  • Take pictures of your pet and send them to newmedia@kplctv.com

Enjoy National Pet day with your furry, feathery, spiky, or scaley friends! 

