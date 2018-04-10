WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(KPLC) -

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch his testimony.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Karey takes stand in own defense

    Karey takes stand in own defense

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:35:49 GMT
    Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and ...

    More >>

    There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and ...

    More >>

  • CPSO arrests man for fourth-offense DWI

    CPSO arrests man for fourth-offense DWI

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:27:01 GMT
    (Source: CPSO)(Source: CPSO)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a DWI for the fourth time.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a DWI for the fourth time.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Police chase on Ryan Street

    Police chase on Ryan Street

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:59:52 GMT
    Lake Charles police say a police chase down Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle. (Photo source: KPLC viewer)Lake Charles police say a police chase down Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle. (Photo source: KPLC viewer)

    A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said. Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public. Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said. Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public. Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly