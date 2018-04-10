Lake Charles police say a police chase down Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle. (Photo source: KPLC viewer)

A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said.

Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public.

Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed.

It collided with another vehicle, while traveling on the wrong side of the road, according to the driver, who was hit head-on.

That driver along with other witnesses say, the vehicle was traveling 70 to 90 mph.

Avoid Ryan Street between Prien Lake Road and Alamo Street.

