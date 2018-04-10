Tense moments as Karey trial continues

There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues.

The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed.

The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't.

Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow.

The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and how he was upset and not himself after learning his wife had allegedly been raped by Pastor Ronald Harris. Karey shot Harris to death September 27, 2013 in front of his congregation.

The defense witnesses are evidently aimed at showing Woodrow Karey's state of mind in the days before the shooting - when the defense says he was in fear for the safety of his wife.

The jury also showed part of a dashcam video from the night of the shooting on which he said, "He raped my wife," referring to Harris.

