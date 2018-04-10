Karey takes stand in own defense

There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and ...More >>
There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and ...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a DWI for the fourth time.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a DWI for the fourth time.More >>
A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said. Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public. Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said. Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public. Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress.More >>
April 10th is National Sibling Day and we asked our employees to send in their favorite pics of their siblings. Love 'em or hate 'em, siblings are the ones that have our backs more than anyone else. Here are some pictures of KPLC's employees with their siblings. Be sure to hug your sibling super tight today and tell them you love them! Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
April 10th is National Sibling Day and we asked our employees to send in their favorite pics of their siblings. Love 'em or hate 'em, siblings are the ones that have our backs more than anyone else. Here are some pictures of KPLC's employees with their siblings. Be sure to hug your sibling super tight today and tell them you love them! Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>