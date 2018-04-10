KPLC celebrates National Sibling Day

April 10th is National Sibling Day and we asked our employees to send in their favorite pics of their siblings.
Love 'em or hate 'em, siblings are the ones that have our backs more than anyone else.
Here are some pictures of KPLC's employees with their siblings.
Be sure to hug your sibling super tight today and tell them you love them!
The Calcasieu Parish Police Department arrested man for a DWI for the 4th time. CPSO spokeswomen Kim Myers says that around 1:50 a.m. on Apr. 8, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car traveling on 4th Avenue in Lake Charles. The car was driving erratically on East Broad Steet and almost caused a collision. Myers says that when the deputy stopped Dale Williams, 53, of Port Allen, he noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and Willams had slurred speech. Williams admitte...
The search continues for a man with a lengthy criminal history after he disappears into a wildlife refuge. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Saturday, driven by Samuel Lee in Ville Platte. After a pursuit, Lee and a woman got out of the car and ran into a wildlife refuge. EPSO says Lee has several felony warrants, an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry a firearm.
