CPSO arrest man for 4th DWI

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Department arrested man for a DWI for the 4th time.

CPSO spokeswomen Kim Myers says that around 1:50 a.m. on Apr. 8, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car traveling on 4th Avenue in Lake Charles. The car was driving erratically on East Broad Steet and almost caused a collision.

Myers says that when the deputy stopped Dale Williams, 53, of Port Allen, he noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and Willams had slurred speech. 

Williams admitted that he had been drinking, Myers says. The deputy also learned that Williams was driving under suspension for 3 previous DWIs. 

Myers says Williams refused to take a sobriety test and a breath intoxilyzer test. CPSO arrested Williams and booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged him with his 4th DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and reckless operation. 

Williams bond is set at $16, 5000. CPSO Deputy Cpl. Aaron Shelton is the arresting deputy. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

