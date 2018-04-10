CPSO arrest man for 4th DWI

The search continues for a man with a lengthy criminal history after he disappears into a wildlife refuge. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Saturday, driven by Samuel Lee in Ville Platte. After a pursuit, Lee and a woman got out of the car and ran into a wildlife refuge. EPSO says Lee has several felony warrants, an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry a firearm. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The search continues for a man with a lengthy criminal history after he disappears into a wildlife refuge. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Saturday, driven by Samuel Lee in Ville Platte. After a pursuit, Lee and a woman got out of the car and ran into a wildlife refuge. EPSO says Lee has several felony warrants, an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry a firearm. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road. Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel...More >>
A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road. Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel...More >>