Bicyclist hit and killed on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

Bicyclist hit and killed on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur. 

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road.

Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck. The driver was Thomas LeDoux, 45, of Sulphur.

Brooks did not have proper lighting on his bicycle and wore dark clothing, Anderson says. Louisiana state law requires every person operating a bicycle on a roadway to ride as far to the right side as possible and equip the bike with reflectors and lights on the rear and front. 

Anderson says LeDoux was not injured, however, Brooks suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Crooner's Office. 

Toxicology samples were obtained from both parties and the crash is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

