Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, April 9

Julia Remo, 33, Lake Charles, LA: Simple robbery, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000, direct contempt of court.

Jacobs Goings, 23, Westlake, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, two counts probation detainer.

Sally Tullos, 30, Lake Charles, LA: ARDC Detainer.

Jennica Janik, 30, Crowley, LA: forgery.

Isaiah Logan, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violation, vehicle license required, proper equipment required on vehicles, open alcoholic beverage containers, criminal trespass.

Daniel Bedford, 33, Lacombe, LA: Simple escape.

Nicola Patterson, 47, Cameron, LA: Theft under $750, Unauthorized use of an access card under $500.

Steven Henderson, 21, Lake Charles, LA: Criminal mischief.

Katrina Whitehead, 51, Dequincy, LA: simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary.

Koshara Cotlone, 37, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, possession of marijuana, 1st offense, obstruction of justice, no seat belt.

Ike Fuller, 44, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation, domestic abuse battery.

Nathaniel Conner, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of marijuana, 1st offense.

Luke Meadors, 36, Denham Springs, LA: Parole Detainer.

Cory Mcelfresh, 27, Sulphur, LA: second degree battery.

David Collett, 33, Longville, LA: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, 1st offense, two counts direct contempt of court.

Christopher Cisneros, 29, Lake Charles, LA: Out of state detainer, two counts direct contempt of court, simple battery.

Robert Guillory, 38, Iowa, LA: Domestic abuse, simple battery, disturbing the peace.

Jarvis Anderson, 42, Lake Charles: turning movement and required signals, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, possession of marijuana, 1st offense, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Russell Guidry, 36, Sulphur: bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors, possession of marijuana, 1st offense, possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule. II.

