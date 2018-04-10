Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, April 9

A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road. Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana. The information is provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development and the City of Lake Charles and the dates and times are subject to change. LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure 1-210 Northbound over Pete Manena Road & KCS Railroad will be closed on April 10 from 10:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure I-10 Westbound at milepost 26 to I-210 Eastbound will ...More >>
