Combre-Fondel Elementary to hold pep rally before testing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Combre-Fondel Elementary to hold pep rally before testing

CPSB logo (Source: CPSB) CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Combre-Fondel elementary students will get some extra encouragement before they begin standardized testing.

A testing pep rally at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the school in Lake Charles will include guests from KWZA 104.9, motivational speakers, and music.

Washington Marion students who are a part of the senior student council will also be there to visit with students and encourage them.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bicyclist hit and killed on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

    Bicyclist hit and killed on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-04-10 13:06:38 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur.  According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road. Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel...

    More >>

    A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur.  According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road. Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel...

    More >>

  • southwest louisiana booking

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, April 9

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, April 9

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:08 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:08:43 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Julia Remo, 33, Lake Charles, LA: Simple robbery, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000, direct contempt of court. Jacobs Goings, 23, Westlake, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, two counts probation detainer. Sally Tullos, 30, Lake Charles, LA: ARDC Detainer. Jennica Janik, 30, Crowley, LA: forgery. Isaiah Logan, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of m...More >>
    Julia Remo, 33, Lake Charles, LA: Simple robbery, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000, direct contempt of court. Jacobs Goings, 23, Westlake, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, two counts probation detainer. Sally Tullos, 30, Lake Charles, LA: ARDC Detainer. Jennica Janik, 30, Crowley, LA: forgery. Isaiah Logan, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of m...More >>

  • Combre-Fondel Elementary to hold pep rally before testing

    Combre-Fondel Elementary to hold pep rally before testing

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:06:23 GMT
    CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
    CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
    Combre-Fondel elementary students will get some extra encouragement before they begin standardized testing. A testing pep rally at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the school in Lake Charles will include guests from KWZA 104.9, motivational speakers, and music. Washington Marion students who are a part of the senior student council will also be there to visit with students and encourage them. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Combre-Fondel elementary students will get some extra encouragement before they begin standardized testing. A testing pep rally at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the school in Lake Charles will include guests from KWZA 104.9, motivational speakers, and music. Washington Marion students who are a part of the senior student council will also be there to visit with students and encourage them. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly