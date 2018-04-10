Combre-Fondel Elementary to hold pep rally before testing

Combre-Fondel elementary students will get some extra encouragement before they begin standardized testing.

A testing pep rally at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the school in Lake Charles will include guests from KWZA 104.9, motivational speakers, and music.

Washington Marion students who are a part of the senior student council will also be there to visit with students and encourage them.

