Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosts boating education courses

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosts boating education courses

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is having its eighth annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day next Saturday.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators will provide a boating education course in eight different places around the state. They will also be offering a chance to get your boating education certification, which is needed for anyone born after 1983.

The course helps you choose the right boat for you, information on classification, motors, requirements, and rules.

LDWF wants the public to register now because there are minimally available spots, and they are first come, first serve.

  • Bicyclist hit and killed on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-04-10 13:06:38 GMT
    A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last night on U.S. 90 in Sulphur.  According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, bicyclist deaths occur most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson says around 8:30 p.m. on Apr. 9, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash near Choupique Road. Anderson says the cyclist was James Brooks, 34, of Sulphur and he was driving east in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel...

  • southwest louisiana booking

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, April 9

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:08 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:08:43 GMT
    Julia Remo, 33, Lake Charles, LA: Simple robbery, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000, direct contempt of court. Jacobs Goings, 23, Westlake, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, two counts probation detainer. Sally Tullos, 30, Lake Charles, LA: ARDC Detainer. Jennica Janik, 30, Crowley, LA: forgery. Isaiah Logan, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of m...More >>
  • Combre-Fondel Elementary to hold pep rally before testing

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:06:23 GMT
    Combre-Fondel elementary students will get some extra encouragement before they begin standardized testing. A testing pep rally at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the school in Lake Charles will include guests from KWZA 104.9, motivational speakers, and music. Washington Marion students who are a part of the senior student council will also be there to visit with students and encourage them.
