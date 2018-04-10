Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosts boating education courses

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is having its eighth annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day next Saturday.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators will provide a boating education course in eight different places around the state. They will also be offering a chance to get your boating education certification, which is needed for anyone born after 1983.

The course helps you choose the right boat for you, information on classification, motors, requirements, and rules.

LDWF wants the public to register now because there are minimally available spots, and they are first come, first serve. To register, visit their website.

