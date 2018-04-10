FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry start; storms to end the work-week

Temperatures this morning continuing to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s as a dry reinforcing cold front pushed through the state overnight. That front will erode the clouds that have been plaguing the area since the weekend, finally bringing a return of sunshine through the day. This sun will work to warm afternoon temperatures up into the middle 70s but once the sun set, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and eventually the 40s overnight.

The cool core of Canadian high pressure will result in lows starting off well below normal for mid-April with lows in the 40s Wednesday morning although as it moves away a steady and noticeable warm-up will return Thursday and Friday with lows back in the 50s and 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Lots of sunshine will remain in place for the next couple of days with no rain until Friday.

A strong cold front will move through the area, but the main issue with the forecast remains the timing of the passage of the front with the passage possible as early as Friday night or as late as Saturday morning. Regardless of exact timing, severe weather is possible with a strong line of thunderstorms that will move through capable of all modes of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats with a few quick spin-up tornadoes also possible along the line.

Behind the front, temperatures will again tumble through the day Saturday, falling back into the 40s again Saturday night into Sunday with sunshine returning to end the weekend. Stay tuned for updates on our next severe weather threat and make sure to have the free KPLC weather app downloaded and ready to go ahead of time to stay ahead of severe weather.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry