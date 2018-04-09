Cowgirls prep for two-game series with Baylor

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball will step out of Southland Conference action for midweek games at #16/17 Baylor on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game will be televised on Fox Southwest (Suddenlink- channel 38) in the Lake Charles area. Tuesday’s 5 p.m. game will be streamed on Fox Sports Plus and live stats will be available for both contest. Links can be found on mcneesesports.com. The games will be the second and third meetings this season.

McNeese (27-13) has won four of its last five games and are coming off a Southland Conference series sweep over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last weekend. The Cowgirls fell 7-1 to then #10 Baylor (24-9) on Feb. 16 at the Southern Miss Black and Gold Tournament. The Bears will enter the game having won their last four games including an 8-5 win over Abilene Christian on April 4. Baylor is coming off a Big 12 conference sweep at Texas Tech last weekend.

Justyce McClain continues to lead the Cowgirls with a .442 batting average, 57 hits and 19 stolen bases while Erika Piancastelli leads the team with 13 home runs, 14 doubles, 41 RBI, 30 walks and is second on the team with a .360 average. Morgan Catron is batting .330 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 36 hits and 20 walks.

Sophomore Alexsandra Flores leads the pitching staff with a 13-5 record, 2.12 ERA, 102.1 innings pitched, and 61 strikeouts. Freshman Caroline Settle is 7-6 with a 4.08 ERA, Ashley Koncir is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and Amber Coons is 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA.

Jessie Scroggins leads Baylor with a .491 average, 54 hits, and 13 stolen bases. Kyla Walker is batting .423 with 30 hits. Shelby Fruidenberg is batting .351 with 33 hits and Goose McGlaun leads the team with 11 home runs and is batting .330.

Gia Rodoni is 14-6 overall with a 2.15 ERA, 160 strikeouts in 120.1 innings. Regan Green (7-2) has a 2.57 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 60 innings, and McGlaun is 3-1 with a 2.81, 16 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.

