Cowboys visit Ragin' Cajuns on Tuesday

LAFAYETTE – McNeese baseball will head east on Interstate 10 on Tuesday for an out of conference game against in-state rival Louisiana-Lafayette.



First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Louisiana-Lafayette M.L. "Teague" Moore Field at Russo Park. The game will be carried live on the McNeese Radio Network (KEZM 1310 AM) and also televised on Cox Sports TV. It'll also be carried on ESPN3 outside of the CST viewing area.



The Cowboys (13-19, 9-6 in Southland Conference play) are coming off a weekend series win over Abilene Christian and are sitting in fifth place in the conference standings heading into this weekend's series at New Orleans (7-8 SLC).



McNeese is hitting .239 as a team and is led at the plate by left fielder Shane Selman's .302 average along with his six home runs and 19 runs batted in.



First baseman Mitchell Rogers has held the hot bat over the last 10 games, hitting .324 with two home runs and five RBIs, and over the course of the last five games, designated hitter Andrew Bryan has emerged with a .417 average with two homers, a double, and five RBIs.



The Cajuns are 15-17 on the season and 7-7 at their home ballpark.



Louisiana-Lafayette won its Sun Belt weekend series at Texas-Arlington over the weekend and have won four of its last four games heading into Tuesday's tilt.



The Cajuns are hitting .222 as a team and are led by Daniel Lahare's .295 average.



Louisiana-Lafayette defeated the Cowboys 5-2 back on March 21 in Lake Charles, scoring four of its five runs in the first two innings.

