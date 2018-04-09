Southwest Louisiana road closures

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana. The information is provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development and the City of Lake Charles and the dates and times are subject to change.

LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure 1-210 Northbound over Pete Manena Road & KCS Railroad will be closed on April 10 from 10:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure I-10 Westbound at milepost 26 to I-210 Eastbound will be closed on April 10, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

KINDER - The northbound right lane closure at US 165 over the railroad will be closed on Tuesday, April 10, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

ALLEN PARISH - The eastbound right lane of US 190 over the Calcasieu River will be closed on April 10, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

RAGLEY - The southbound right lane of US 171 will be closed over US 190 & Mo. Pacific Railroad (Ragley Overpass) on April 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, April 11, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

MERRYVILLE - The eastbound right lane of US 190 over the Sabine River (Texas Border Bridge) will be closed April 11, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

SULPHUR - Ramp closure on I-10 Westbound at the 2-10 interchange near Sulphur will be closed April 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

SULPHUR - The ramp to I-10 westbound from I-210 at the interchange east of Lake Charles will be closed on Sunday, April 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.