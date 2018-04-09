Southwest Louisiana road closures

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana. The information is provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development and the City of Lake Charles and the dates and times are subject to change. LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure 1-210 Northbound over Pete Manena Road & KCS Railroad will be closed on April 10 from 10:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure I-10 Westbound at milepost 26 to I-210 Eastbound will ...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana. The information is provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development and the City of Lake Charles and the dates and times are subject to change. LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure 1-210 Northbound over Pete Manena Road & KCS Railroad will be closed on April 10 from 10:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. LAKE CHARLES - Ramp closure I-10 Westbound at milepost 26 to I-210 Eastbound will ...More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are working to put an end to children penalized or publicly embarrassed for not paying their school lunch debt. A bill that's being considered in the senate, would prohibit schools from doing that, but how would it affect the Calcaseiu Parish school district? Lunch-- some students might say it's the most important part of their school day, but if you haven't paid your school lunch bill that might not be the case. "Currently it is legal to ...More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are working to put an end to children penalized or publicly embarrassed for not paying their school lunch debt. A bill that's being considered in the senate, would prohibit schools from doing that, but how would it affect the Calcaseiu Parish school district? Lunch-- some students might say it's the most important part of their school day, but if you haven't paid your school lunch bill that might not be the case. "Currently it is legal to ...More >>
You may notice traffic on I-10 running a bit smoother, but with the westbound side of the interstate seeing some work, it won't stay that way. All 4 lanes are open on the bridge and on the eastbound side of the interstate, but now the westbound side is beginning to see some closures. Luckily they haven’t reached the bridge quite yet. I-10 westbound is reduced to one lane from exit 33 to 31. Commuters, like Cade Marcantel, are used to getting stuck in traffic on the bridge and...More >>
You may notice traffic on I-10 running a bit smoother, but with the westbound side of the interstate seeing some work, it won't stay that way. All 4 lanes are open on the bridge and on the eastbound side of the interstate, but now the westbound side is beginning to see some closures. Luckily they haven’t reached the bridge quite yet. I-10 westbound is reduced to one lane from exit 33 to 31. Commuters, like Cade Marcantel, are used to getting stuck in traffic on the bridge and...More >>