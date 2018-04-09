I-10 Westbound closure

Louisiana lawmakers are working to put an end to children penalized or publicly embarrassed for not paying their school lunch debt. A bill that's being considered in the senate, would prohibit schools from doing that, but how would it affect the Calcaseiu Parish school district? Lunch-- some students might say it's the most important part of their school day, but if you haven't paid your school lunch bill that might not be the case. "Currently it is legal to ...More >>
You may notice traffic on I-10 running a bit smoother, but with the westbound side of the interstate seeing some work, it won't stay that way. All 4 lanes are open on the bridge and on the eastbound side of the interstate, but now the westbound side is beginning to see some closures. Luckily they haven’t reached the bridge quite yet. I-10 westbound is reduced to one lane from exit 33 to 31. Commuters, like Cade Marcantel, are used to getting stuck in traffic on the bridge and...More >>
The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.More >>
DeRidder's Historic War Memorial Civic Center, formerly known as the Historic First Off Base USO, will hold an open house April 16th between 4:00pm and 6:00pm according to a news release. Organizers say the event will give the public a chance to learn more about the building's history and the recent changes and upgrades. For more information call 337-463-7212. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be getting active shooter training from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. It will happen on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. However, this training is open to all the school's employees, including those at the Jennings-Morgan Smith campus and the Oakdale campus which will soon be acquired by SOWELA effective July 1. Calcasieu Parish E...More >>
