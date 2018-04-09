I-10 Westbound closure

You may notice traffic on I-10 running a bit smoother, but with the westbound side of the interstate seeing some work, it won't stay that way.

All 4 lanes are open on the bridge and on the eastbound side of the interstate, but now the westbound side is beginning to see some closures. Luckily they haven’t reached the bridge quite yet.

I-10 westbound is reduced to one lane from exit 33 to 31.

Commuters, like Cade Marcantel, are used to getting stuck in traffic on the bridge and in surrounding areas.

“I work at Phillip 66 refinery and it takes me at least double, if not triple, the time to drive just four miles to work,” said Marcantel.

For Marcantel, the traffic was enough to move out to Iowa, but he still might be in a tricky situation.

“Now coming from Iowa, it will affect me coming the opposite direction, coming to Westlake,” said Marcantel.

For Sayed Javid, the traffic affects his business. No one wants to leave the flow of traffic and get stuck trying to get back on the road.

“Every time people don’t come inside the store,” said Javid. “I have my business and when traffic is jammed, no one comes inside.”

Now, this closure is affecting his commute to work as well.

“This morning was horrible,” said Javid. “I come in westbound and in almost half an hour I crossed the bridge.”

DOTD says these closures are necessary for bridge maintenance work throughout Lake Charles.

This closure will continue into May, so make sure you adjust accordingly.

Click HERE for traffic cams.

