Active shooter training set for SOWELA

The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.More >>
DeRidder's Historic War Memorial Civic Center, formerly known as the Historic First Off Base USO, will hold an open house April 16th between 4:00pm and 6:00pm according to a news release. Organizers say the event will give the public a chance to learn more about the building's history and the recent changes and upgrades. For more information call 337-463-7212. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be getting active shooter training from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. It will happen on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. However, this training is open to all the school's employees, including those at the Jennings-Morgan Smith campus and the Oakdale campus which will soon be acquired by SOWELA effective July 1. Calcasieu Parish E...More >>
It certainly has been cloudy and dreary the past few days, but that will change overnight into Tuesday as clouds will clear. The next few days look nice with no major weather issues. That will change Friday into Saturday as another cold front moves through. Tonight, will be cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, and no rain is expected from the remaining clouds.More >>
The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds. The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate. Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon. For more information on...More >>
