Active shooter training set for SOWELA

Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be getting active shooter training from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

It will happen from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in the Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. However, this training is open to all the school's employees, including those at the Jennings-Morgan Smith campus and the Oakdale campus, which will be acquired by SOWELA effective July 1.

Calcasieu Parish Enforcement Commander James McGee will provide a presentation and follow-up discussion about what to do in the event an active shooter is found on campus or is encountered in an off-campus setting. McGee has 15 years of experience with the Sheriff’s Department with an emphasis on special operations training and defensive tactics instruction. Deputy McGee will describe the various techniques recommended by law enforcement for self-defense including to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

“The safety and security of all faculty, staff, and students is of utmost importance; therefore, the opportunity to provide this type of training could very well help prevent some future catastrophic event,” said Dr. Neil Aspinwall, chancellor of SOWELA. "In this day and age of campus violence, ensuring that all staff are equipped with the information they need to function and survive during the circumstances involved in an active shooter event has become a necessity."

