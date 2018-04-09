FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns Tuesday, storms possible again by Friday into Saturday

It certainly has been cloudy and dreary the past few days, but that will change overnight into Tuesday as clouds will clear. The next few days look nice with no major weather issues. That will change Friday into Saturday as another cold front moves through.

Tonight, will be cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, and no rain is expected from the remaining clouds.

Tuesday through Thursday will be very nice with abundant sunshine during the afternoon hours. Morning lows will be coolest Wednesday with most areas reaching the 40s, and a gradual warming trend begins Thursday. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 70s the next few days and then warming into the low 80s by Thursday.

A warming trend begins Thursday and will be more noticeable by Friday as the humidity increases significantly. A cold front will move southeast toward our area and should pass through Friday night or early Saturday morning. It will be warmer Friday with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are very likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. The computer models have been flip-flopping on the timing of the storms. So for now, the forecast will call for a 60% chance of rain from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. But this timing could change as we get closer to the end of the week.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday night or Saturday it would be best to make indoor alternatives in case rain occurs. The weather looks significantly better on Sunday with cooler and drier air returning and rain chances will be gone.

Next week looks to begin on a nice note with temperatures near seasonable levels and no rain. The next storm system may impact our area by the end of next week, but that is subject to change as time passes.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.