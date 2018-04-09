DeRidder's Historic War Memorial Civic Center to hold open house

DeRidder's Historic War Memorial Civic Center, formerly known as the Historic First Off Base USO, will hold an open house between 4 and 6 p.m. on April 16.

Organizers say the event will give the public a chance to learn more about the building's history and the recent changes and upgrades.

For more information, call 337-463-7212.

