Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC) Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.

Janet Karey told the jury that she was raped by Pastor Ronald Harris.

Woodrow Karey shot Harris in his church - Tabernacle of Praise - on Sept. 27, 2013.

According to testimony when Karey was asked why he shot Harris his answer was four words: "He raped my wife."

Woodrow Karey is charged with second-degree murder. The defense is arguing that the killing is self-defense and justifiable homicide.

