Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say. Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck. Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the tru...More >>
The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds. The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate. Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon. For more information on...More >>
The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.More >>
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 9: Issac Rosas, 9 Jamaya Jones, 10 Ellasyn, 4 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Jodi Jean Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Bond: $4,500. Amber Chaisson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Kwame Vershawn Thomas, 35, Sulphur: Assault, entry or remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace. Bond: $2,000. Stacey Lynn Reber, 51, Bell City: Possession of drugs, possession...More >>
