JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: JDPSO) (Source: JDPSO)
David Simon (Source: JDPSO) David Simon (Source: JDPSO)
Dwayne Bazinet (Source: JDPSO) Dwayne Bazinet (Source: JDPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say.

Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck. 

Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the truck. 

The suspects were David Simon, 57, of Hayes and Dwayne Bazinet, 59, of Lacassine, and Simon admitted they had taken the copper wire from the property, says Cormier. 

Simon and Bazinet were booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire

    JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:41:09 GMT
    (Source: JDPSO)(Source: JDPSO)

    The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say. Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck.  Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the tru...

    More >>

    The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say. Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck.  Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the tru...

    More >>

  • 35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival

    35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:23:46 GMT
    (Source: viewer)(Source: viewer)

    The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds.  The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate.   Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon. For more information on...

    More >>

    The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds.  The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate.   Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon. For more information on...

    More >>

  • Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

    Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:05:04 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.

    More >>

    The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly