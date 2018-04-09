JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say.

Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck.

Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the truck.

The suspects were David Simon, 57, of Hayes and Dwayne Bazinet, 59, of Lacassine, and Simon admitted they had taken the copper wire from the property, says Cormier.

Simon and Bazinet were booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.