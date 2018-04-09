FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning mist and drizzle; cooler mornings continue

The morning commute was quite a mess as a mix of heavy mist and cool temperatures greeted most of Southwest Louisiana out the door with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s through the morning hours. Morning fog was also an issue, reducing visibility and slowing traffic and adding to the morning frustrations.

This patchy mist will continue to linger through mid-morning but should come to an end closer to noon as temperatures nudge slightly higher through the afternoon despite clouds lingering through most of the day.

A weak front will push through tonight, clearing the skies and bringing another cool start to the day on Tuesday with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clearing skies will finally bring a return of sunshine to our day for tomorrow with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Lows Wednesday morning will be even chillier with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Cool mornings will continue to be the main theme of our weather through the Thursday with a bigger warmer returning ahead of our next storm system set to arrive by early Saturday.

Timing of our next cold front suggests an early Saturday morning arrival with already a threat looming of additional severe weather as it moves through. It’s too early to give any specifics as far as an hour by hour timeline, but all modes of severe weather will be possible, and the timing of its arrival will unfortunately be very similar to that of our previous severe weather event last weekend.

We’ll keep you updated on the forecast and get a better idea on our exact impacts that will likely affect Southwest Louisiana over the next couple of days, so stay tuned for updates!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

