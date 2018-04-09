Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 6, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 6, 2018


CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jodi Jean Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Bond: $4,500.

Amber Chaisson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Kwame Vershawn Thomas, 35, Sulphur: Assault, entry or remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace. Bond: $2,000.

Stacey Lynn Reber, 51, Bell City: Possession of drugs, possession of a prescription for a drug, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Jeremy James Landreneau, 26, Ragley: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription for a drug, direct contempt of court. Bond: $9,000.

John Robert Cooley, Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of prescription for a drug, display of plates, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Joshua Aaron Daigle, 39, Iowa: Instate detainer, direct contempt of court, probation violation, out-of-state detainer.

Leon Price, 46, Dequincy: Instate detainer, rape.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Matthew Francis Taylor, 48, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Boyd Christopher Hagood, 46, Baytown, TX: Second-degree murder.

Randy Lee Nugiba, 30, Reeves: Operating vehicle while license is suspended, obtaining drugs from multiple health care practitioners. Bond: $3,000.

Joe David Johns 27, Sulphur: Attempted second-degree murder.

Jon Dalton McCarty, 25, Dequincy: Simple criminal damage to property, battery.

Diante Jarrod Lynch, 25, Houston, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Elvis Laverne Green, 39, Dequincy: Direct contempt of court.

Lensley Earl Johnnie, 35, Lafayette: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture, distribute or produce; possession of drugs; resisting an officer; flight from an officer; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $96,000.

Russell Gregory Kiely, 47, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer.

Kimberly Dawn Soileau, 46, Ragley: Direct contempt of court.

 Antonio Damond Shaw, 30, Lafayette: Possession of drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Alfred Craig Wells, Jr., 35, Crockett, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Antoinette Jewell Hadnot, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Stacey E. Henry, 40, Lake Charles: Battery.

Kenneth Layne Squibb, 52, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Mark Anthony Clement, 53, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Dedrick Demon Spears, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana.

Allen Paul Manuel, Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court.

Ronald Joseph Guillory, 44, Starks: Direct contempt, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm or carrying concealed  weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Edward Brian Rogers, 54, Ragley: Operating while intoxicated, negligent injuring, driving on divided highways.

