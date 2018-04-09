Police in Evangeline Parish searching for a man who escaped in wildlife refuge

The search continues for a man with a lengthy criminal history after he disappears into a wildlife refuge.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Saturday, driven by Samuel Lee in Ville Platte.

After a pursuit, Lee and a woman got out of the car and ran into a wildlife refuge.

EPSO says Lee has several felony warrants, an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry a firearm.

