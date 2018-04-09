Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Sunday, April 8

Dale Williams, 53, Port Allen, LA: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offense, reckless operation.

Noel Arceneaux, 21, Welsh, LA: Maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Roger Davis, 58, Cleveland, TX: Out of state detainer.

Joshua Hardin, 32, Lake Charles, LA: Violations of protective orders.

Michael Miller, 38, Portsmouth, OH: Hit & Run driving, reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to report accident, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Sharay Flennigan, 35, Houston, TX: Operating while intoxicated, first offense, driving on right side of road, exceptions, no drivers license on person.

Anna Fontenot, 26, Welsh, LA: Out of state detainer.

Corbin Henry, 28, Vinton, LA: Two counts direct contempt of court, simple battery.

Corey Henry, 32, Ragley, LA: Possession of marijuana, 1st offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule III, direct contempt of court, flight from an officer, aggravated, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule III narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule III, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV.

Corey Mosely, 30, Lake Charles, LA: Violations of protective orders.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.