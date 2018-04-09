35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds. 

The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate.  

Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon.

For more information on the festival and the full entertainment lineup click here.  

