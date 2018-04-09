35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival

The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds.

The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate.



Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon.

