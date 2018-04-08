FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds stick around on Monday, with warmer temperatures on their way

Tonight, it will be another cool night with temperatures remaining in the 50s. We did not warm up very much today, but temperatures will not cool down as much tonight. With the light winds, it will not feel as bad outside. The clouds will still stick around all night.

Monday will be a relatively nice day. There will still be a lot of cloudy conditions throughout the day. So, don’t expect to see a lot of sunshine. The good news is that the rain chances are still low. There may only be a shower near the coast, but otherwise will remain dry. With the likelihood of not seeing very much sunshine, temperatures will remain on the cool side. However, the models are in agreement that the 70s will return. That is because of southerly winds aloft, keeping the moisture around.

A cold front will cross over late Monday pushing a lot of the clouds away. More good news, is that the front should not bring any major rain. Tuesday through Thursday, it looks to be very beautiful outside! There will be a few clouds from time to time. Most of the day will be filled with sunshine! Temperatures will also be warm with highs in the upper 70s, and low 80s. It will be a nice break from these cloudy and rainy days.

By Friday though, there is the chance we see a little bit of rain. Our next cold front will be approaching from the west and could bring some showers Friday. I have a 30% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday as the front moves through. The timing is still a little in question. Depending on when this front moves through will determine the instability in the air, and that could determine the potential for severe weather.

With the front approaching from the west, that means temperatures will not drop very much. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Those warm temperatures will stick around all weekend and early next week. The front will also clear out any clouds, and it should become a beautiful end to the weekend on Sunday.

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

