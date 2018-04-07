Latest power outage information across Southwest Louisiana

The early morning storms across Southwest Louisiana left thousands of power outages in multiple parishes. The National Weather Service has now confirmed four tornadoes touched down, three in Beauregard Parish alone. Workers have been turning power back on, but if you are still experiencing power outages and need to contact your provider, you can find the links down below.

For information on Entergy: if you are experiencing a power outage you can look at the outage map and call 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE) or text text 'OUT' to 368374 to sign up for power outage text alerts.

For information on Cleco: if you are experiencing a power outage, you can look at the outage map and call 1-800-622-6537.

For information on Beauregard Electric: if you are experiencing a power outage, you can look at the outage map and call 377-463-6221 or 800-367-0275.

