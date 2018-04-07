FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain.

Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. There should be a little bit of sunshine, making it a nice day! Temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday next week will bring back the chance for some showers with a possible storm or two. There is a 20% chance we see some rain. This will be our next cold front that will push through. There should not be any severe weather with this system. It will be a warmer day with highs in the 70s.

Then from Tuesday through the rest of the week, it looks to be very beautiful outside! There will be a few clouds from time to time. Most of the day will be filled with sunshine! Temperatures will also be warm with highs in the upper 70s, and low 80s. It will be a nice break from these storms.

By Friday though, there is the chance we see a little bit of rain. Our next cold front will be approaching from the west and could bring some showers Friday. I have a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday as the front moves through.

With the front approaching from the west, that means temperatures will not drop very much. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Those warm temperatures will stick around all weekend and early next week. The front will also clear out any clouds, and it should become a beautiful end to the weekend on Sunday.

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

