Movies in the Square in Sulphur canceled tonight

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur's Movie in the Square is canceled for April 7, said Kaitlyn Gallegos, public relations and marketing representative for the City of Sulphur.

Gallegos said the grounds in Heritage Square are still too wet due to heavy showers this morning, leaving the city unable to set up the equipment for the movie. The city will reschedule "The Jungle Book" for a later date.

