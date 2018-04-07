Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

Volunteers cleaning up storm damage at the Bundick Lake Improvement Center (Source: KPLC viewer)

Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm.

According to Beauregard Sheriff's Office, there are two structures with trees that fell on them on LA-1147, a tree down on Highway 111 near the Junction area, multiple trees down over Highway 394, and trees down near Graybow Road in DeRidder.

Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek.

Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake.

As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard.

To view the BECi outage map, click HERE.

7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.