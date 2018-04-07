What should you do during a tornado? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

What should you do during a tornado?

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
What to do in a tornado (Source: Pablo) What to do in a tornado (Source: Pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Tornadoes can strike suddenly leaving residents in their path with no time to prepare. While there is no guarantee of safety during a tornado, many can be survived using the precautions below. 

Before the storm: 

  • Have a tornado plan in place
  • Know where you can take shelter 
  • Have a meeting place for after the disaster

Know the signs: 

  • Strong persistent rotation in the cloud base
  • Whirling dust or debris on the ground
  • Hail or heavy rain followed by either dead calm or a fast, intense wind shift
  • Loud, continuous roar or rumble
  • Small, bright, blue-green to white flashes at ground level near a thunderstorm (at night this means that powerlines are being broken by strong winds)

What to do: 

  • Avoid windows
  • Get to the lowest floor or basement of the structure
  • Go to a small center room, interior hallway, bathroom, or closet
  • Crouch on the floor, face down, hands covering the head
  •  Head protection, such as a helmet, can boost survivability also

If you are in a mobile home GET OUT even if the home is tied down it is not safe. Go to a nearby permanent structure. 

If you are driving or in a vehicle, you should seek shelter immediately. Go to a sturdy building or underground shelter if possible. If this is not an option park the car as quickly and safely as possible, get out, and get lower than street level, lie down in that area and over your head with your hands, a blanket, coat, or other protective covering if possible. 

If none of the above is possible stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt on, lower your head below the windows and dash, cover your head with your hands, a blanket, coat, or other protective covering. 

Most importantly do not panic, and tune into 7News on air, online, or on your 7News Mobile app. You should also listen to your local radio or to a NOAA weather radio.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

  • Downtown Crawfish Festival set for April 13-15

    Downtown Crawfish Festival set for April 13-15

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:20:38 GMT

    An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release. The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday April 13th and runs through Sunday April 15th.  Along with the crawfish there will be cajun and zydeco music along with a midway carnival. The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns.  For more inf...

    More >>

    An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release. The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday April 13th and runs through Sunday April 15th.  Along with the crawfish there will be cajun and zydeco music along with a midway carnival. The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns.  For more inf...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly