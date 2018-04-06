Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.

He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.

That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.

Vinton's grant application brought Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government earlier this week.

"The governor's office called," said Stinson. "He said I have some good news for Vinton, and he told me and I said that is great news. We were very proud."

The Community Development Block Grant the town applied for was approved, providing them with $818,000 to fix water lines within the city.

"Most of our lines were laid in the 1950's so we're actually 70 years old on most," said Stinson.

It's something most residents have noticed.

"The water pressure is at an all-time low, and it's always been that way," said David Smith. "I can't remember ever when the water pressure has been adequate."

With this new grant money though, all of that will change.

"This is going to help increase flow, increase pressure, help with water quality, and it's also going to help us with repairs because we're out there all the time when there's a leak and having to repair," said Stinson.

Stinson says the town has also put down $1 million that will go towards work on the sewer system.

He's grateful much-needed improvements can begin happening thanks to this money.

"These kind of grants help us use our money, and the grant money to do things that we're not able to do by ourselves," he said.

Stinson is hopeful all the work will be completed by this time next year.

