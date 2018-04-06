McNeese announces 2018 Spring School Recruitment Fair

McNeese State University has announced its 2018 Spring School Recruitment Fair.

The fair will happen in the Ward Arena of the Recreational Sports Complex from 9 a.m. - noon April 10.

Representatives from 18 Louisiana school districts and four Texas school districts will attend, as well as representatives from the Louisiana Association of Educators and Calcasieu and Cameron Parish School Systems.

The fair will be different from a career fair, according to McNeese Career and Student Development Center Coordinator Lin Burgess.

“At our recruitment fair, attendees can actually sit down with district recruiters and do on-the-spot interviews for positions that are available," said Burgess. "Attendees also have the opportunity to ask recruiters questions that they might not be able to at a career fair, specifically in regards to pay and benefits.”

Burgess said students who aren't ready to graduate just yet are also encouraged to go.

“We even encourage those students who aren’t ready to graduate to attend the fair,” she said. “That one-on-one interaction with professionals gives them the opportunity to practice their professional networking and interactive skills.”

The school districts will be looking to recruit many professional positions, not just teaching positions.

The event is open to all students and alumni. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

For more information or to see what school districts are participating, click HERE or call 337-475-5612.

