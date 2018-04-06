McNeese announces 2018 Spring School Recruitment Fair

If you pass down 6th Avenue, you may have noticed large mounds of dirt and concrete blocking much of the roadway. Efforts to improve drainage issues on 6th avenue near Broad and 3rd street has taken a little over a year and the project has yet to be completed.More >>
The trial of Woodrow Karey is moving full speed ahead. The state has rested its case and the defense is moving ahead with its side: that Karey killed Ronald Harris in self defense and that it was justifiable homicide.More >>
McNeese State University has announced its 2018 Spring School Recruitment Fair.More >>
One of Louisiana's main claims to fame is being a sportsman's paradise. However, some duck hunters feel nowadays things are much different than they used to be. Josh Goins, a local duck hunter, said the amount of ducks migrating to Louisiana is disappointing compared to when he was growing up. "This is the sport we were raised on," Goins said. "I'd say since 1999, we've seen a lack of migration." "It's been statement in our lives forever, I'm going to fly ...More >>
Medicare is sending medicare beneficiaries a new card in the mail starting this month. If you one of the over 750,000 Louisianans covered by Medicare, here are ten things you should know about your new card. 1. Your Medicare card may arrive at a different time than everyone else's. That is normal. 2.The SWLA Center for Health Services says not to throw away your old Medicare card when your new Medicare card arrives. It takes time for all the information to be put into the system. 3...More >>
