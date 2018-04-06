Downtown Crawfish Festival set for April 13-15

An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release.

The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday, April 13 and runs through Sunday, April 15.

Along with the crawfish, there will be Cajun and Zydeco music along with a midway carnival.

The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns.

