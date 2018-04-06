LeBleu sentenced for deadly 2017 crash involving pedestrians - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LeBleu sentenced for deadly 2017 crash involving pedestrians

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Ralph LeBleu, 53, has been sentenced in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year.

LeBleu was sentenced to five years in prison for negligent homicide, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

He also pled no contest to vehicular negligent injuring and received an additional six months to run consecutively.

On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village Road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett; both were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

