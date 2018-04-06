Sam Houston has three named to B.A.S.S. 2018 High School All-State team

Sixty-four outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2018 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Three anglers from Southwest Louisiana were chosen as All-State members.

Annabelle Guins of Sam Houston was selected alongside Colby Miller of Elmer as All-State anglers. Guins was on the 2017 team as well as an honorable mention angler.

Hunter Courvelle and Alex Erickson of Sam Houston were selected as honorable mention anglers.

The full list from all 50 states can be found here.

The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.



“We’re proud to be investing in the next generation of anglers with the Bassmaster High School All-American program,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “This project highlights the best young anglers in the nation, and the résumés of the students nominated for All-State and All-American honors proves just how valuable this generation will be to sportfishing.”



To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school officials. Students currently enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.



B.A.S.S. received more than 465 nominations from across the nation, a more than 100 percent increase since the inception of the program. From these, judges selected 64 student anglers from 38 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. Fifty-six students were also chosen as Honorable Mentions — recognized for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.



“Our All-State team is such a strong group of anglers who have tremendous fishing accomplishments, as well as extensive conservation and community service, and academic achievements,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. High School program. “We are extremely honored to see this program flourish, and we congratulate these student anglers on their success on and off the water.”



The second panel of judges will review nominations of the 64 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2018 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.



The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2018 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival that will be held May 17-20 on Lake Travis out of Jonestown, Texas.



Elite Series anglers will serve as teammates and “coaches” of the student anglers in the tournament. The high school standouts will be honored on the main Texas Fest stage at the weigh-in.

