Medicare beneficiaries: 10 things to know about your new card

Medicare is sending medicare beneficiaries a new card in the mail starting this month. If you one of the over 750,000 Louisianans covered by Medicare, here are ten things you should know about your new card. 1. Your Medicare card may arrive at a different time than everyone else's. That is normal. 2.The SWLA Center for Health Services says not to throw away your old Medicare card when your new Medicare card arrives. It takes time for all the information to be put into the system. 3...More >>
Ralph LeBleu, 53, has been sentenced in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. LeBleu was sentenced to five years in prison for negligent homicide, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. He also pled no contest to vehicular negligent injuring and received an additional six months to run consecutively. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 ...More >>
A line of thunderstorms moving in to Southwest Louisiana overnight could be severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats.More >>
For the rest of today, there will be a few pop-up showers across Southwest Louisiana. These will be small, and not last long. Most of these will also be caused from daytime-heating. So, after sunset, they should wind down. It will also remain windy throughout the evening and overnight ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight is when some strong storms will arrive. There is the potential for severe weather.More >>
