Boil advisory lifted for south Lake Charles near airport

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The precautionary boil advisory for south Lake Charles near Lake Charles Regional Airport has been lifted, according to Matt Young, public information officer for the city.

The advisory was issued on March 31 due to a water main break.

Young said the break has been repaired and full pressure has been restored to the area.

