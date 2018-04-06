FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible today with stronger storms arriving tonight

For the rest of today, there will be a few pop-up showers across Southwest Louisiana. These will be small, and not last long. Most of these will also be caused from daytime-heating. So, after sunset, they should wind down. It will also remain windy throughout the evening and overnight ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight is when some strong storms will arrive. There is the potential for severe weather. These storms will be our ahead of our next cold front. Most of Southwest Louisiana is under a slight risk for severe weather, while portions of Vernon parish are under a medium risk, and Cameron is not under a risk. Our greatest threats are damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is not ruled out.

These storms should begin around midnight and will continue until around midday on Saturday. They will be scattered, so it will not be nonstop. More of the severe weather will be overnight, and early Saturday morning, then there should only be a few showers in the afternoon on Saturday.

The storms will clear up by Saturday afternoon, and there will not be any more rain by the evening. Clouds will still linger around but will slowly clear out during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be lower on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s in the morning. It will then continue to cool down throughout the day. Even when the rain ends, it will be chilly, and you will want a jacket if you head outside.

Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but the rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. There should be a little bit of sunshine, making it a nice day! Temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the lower 70s.

Monday next week will bring back some showers with a possible storm or two. There is a 30% chance we see some rain. This will be our next cold front that will push through. There should not be any severe weather with this system. Most of the rain will be Monday evening, and possibly early Tuesday morning.

Then from Tuesday through the rest of the week, it looks to be very beautiful outside! There will be a few clouds from time to time. Most of the day will be filled with sunshine! Temperatures will also be warm with highs in the upper 70s, and low 80s. It will be a nice break from these storms.

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

