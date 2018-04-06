Sports Person of the Week - Morgan Woods

McNeese Javelin thrower Morgan Woods never thought she would be competing at the collegiate level, especially when she first started in high school.



"My first two years I got second to last every meet and I was really bad,” Morgan Woods said. “Then my junior year, I just jumped 30 feet and got second in state. Then, got second in state my senior year, but I still didn't think I was good."



But McNeese thought otherwise, and Woods has proven the Pokes correct.



This past weekend the Lake Arthur native won her third consecutive competition by throwing the javelin, 156 feet and 10 inches. That mark puts her second in McNeese history, 10th in the NCAA East Region and 19th nationally.



"That's really crazy. In high school, I was just hoping to get one medal by the time I graduated,” Woods added. “Now, I'm winning meets at the collegiate level, hoping to break the school record and make nationals."



The former Lady Tiger appreciates all of the support her hometown has shown her throughout her javelin journey.



"The track team back home, they come, and watch my meets,” Woods said. “They saw me in high school not be that good and now I'm good. I think it's also encouragement for them that their dreams really can come true if they work hard."