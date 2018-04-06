TRAFFIC: Accident under investigation near Gulf Stream Manor

For the rest of today, there will be a few pop-up showers across Southwest Louisiana. These will be small, and not last long. Most of these will also be caused from daytime-heating. So, after sunset, they should wind down. It will also remain windy throughout the evening and overnight ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight is when some strong storms will arrive. There is the potential for severe weather.More >>
Good news for I-10 travelers. DOTD reports all eastbound lanes on I-10 thru Lake Charles are now open. Since March 3rd, one lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 27 to mile marker 33 - Westlake to Opelousas Street overpass - has been closed.These closures are necessary for bridge maintenance work throughout Lake Charles. Travelers will now need to contend with closures on the westbound side. I-10 Westbound from exit 33 to exit 31 - U.S. 171 to Kirkman -will be reduced t...More >>
A line of thunderstorms moving in to Southwest Louisiana overnight could be severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats.More >>
