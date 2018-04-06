TRAFFIC: Accident under investigation near Gulf Stream Manor

For the rest of today, there will be a few pop-up showers across Southwest Louisiana. These will be small, and not last long. Most of these will also be caused from daytime-heating. So, after sunset, they should wind down. It will also remain windy throughout the evening and overnight ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight is when some strong storms will arrive. There is the potential for severe weather.