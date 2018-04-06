TRAFFIC: Accident under investigation near Gulf Stream Manor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident under investigation near Gulf Stream Manor

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A traffic accident in Lake Charles is under investigation. 

The accident happened in front of Gulf Stream Manor on Gulf Hwy. 

No fatalities are being reported and both drivers are said to have minor injuries. 

