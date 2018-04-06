All eastbound lanes on I-10 now open thru Lake Charles

Good news for I-10 travelers.

DOTD reports all eastbound lanes on I-10 thru Lake Charles are now open.

Since March 3rd, one lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 27 to mile marker 33 - Westlake to Opelousas Street overpass - has been closed. These closures are necessary for bridge maintenance work throughout Lake Charles.

Travelers will now need to contend with closures on the westbound side. I-10 Westbound from exit 33 to exit 31 - U.S. 171 to Kirkman -will be reduced to one lane beginning Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 5:00 am and continuing through May 2018.

