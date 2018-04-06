Calcasieu River back open for recreational boat traffic - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu River back open for recreational boat traffic

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Calcasieu River (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) Calcasieu River (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will reopen to traffic today at 5 p.m., says The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. 

Tuesday, OHSEP and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued an emergency declaration and closed Calcasieu River and a few other parks due to the heavy rain.

CPOHS says the boat launches at River Bluff, White Oak, English Bayou and Goodman Road parks will reopen as well. 

The river's level is finally at a level safe enough to remove all restrictions. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

