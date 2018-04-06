Calcasieu River back open for recreational boat traffic

The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will reopen to traffic today at 5 p.m., says The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Tuesday, OHSEP and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued an emergency declaration and closed Calcasieu River and a few other parks due to the heavy rain.

CPOHS says the boat launches at River Bluff, White Oak, English Bayou and Goodman Road parks will reopen as well.

The river's level is finally at a level safe enough to remove all restrictions.

