FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms late tonight into early Saturday could be severe

A strong cold front is moving closer to Southwest Louisiana with the threat of severe weather later this afternoon into the early evening over southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana as a squall line of storms moves through.

This line of storms, moving well ahead of the cold front, will push into the viewing area closer to midnight and into the overnight hours and will have the potential for strong damaging winds and large hail. You will want to consider parking your vehicle under a covered area tonight before going to bed if possible and consider holding off on any unnecessary travel overnight as strong storms push through the area.

The storms overnight will move through well ahead of the cold front with the bulk of the heaviest rain moving off the coastline by sunrise but additional showers and even a few thunderstorms will likely return through the late-morning and midday hours as the front finally arrives closer to midday.

It will remain very breezy today and tonight with sustained winds of 15 to 20 and higher gusts of 30 to 35 mph switching out of the north once the front moves through. Temperatures will also take a sharp dip by tomorrow afternoon, dropping out of the upper 60s and lower 70s into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Saturday afternoon.

The threat of severe weather will end once the front moves through with some additional rain still possible behind the front into the afternoon hours. That coupled with strong northerly winds and temperatures abruptly cooler will make for less than ideal conditions for outdoor events most of the day Saturday.

The First Alert Stormteam will be tracking storms this evening and overnight and will keep you updated on the latest weather impacts to Southwest Louisiana on-air, online and on the KPLC 7Stormteam Weather App.

