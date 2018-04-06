FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe threat over; gusty north winds through the day

The severe weather threat has ended for Southwest Louisiana with a cold front now moving through the area bringing strong gusty winds throughout most of the day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. for strong north winds that will be sustained around 20 mph with higher gusts.

While the rain continues to move out, the main story of the day will be the frontal passage and very noticeable drop in temperatures out of the 60s and into the upper 40s to lower 50s by afternoon.

Lows tonight are headed down into the lower 40s by early Sunday with sunshine to end the weekend.

Our next rain chance returns Monday.

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

