Angola Prison Rodeo returns in April

A line of thunderstorms moving in to Southwest Louisiana overnight could be severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats.More >>
The Wildest Show in the South is back this month! The Angola Prison Rodeo returns Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, full of heart-stopping events!More >>
A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him. Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says it will be hosting the eighth annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on April 21 at eight different locations across the state. During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course, NASBLA boating education certification, food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes all free of charge to the public...More >>
