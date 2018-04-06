Angola Prison Rodeo returns in April

The Wildest Show in the South is back this month! The Angola Prison Rodeo returns Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, full of heart-stopping events! (Source: KPLC)

The Wildest Show in the South is back this month! The Angola Prison Rodeo returns Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, full of heart-stopping events!



Spectators can watch as Angola offender cowboys compete in Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world famous Guts-N-Glory.

The gates to one of the most famous prisons in the world open at 9:00 A.M. each morning and the Wildest Show in the South starts at 2:00 P.M.

Tickets are $20 and all seats are reserved.

Rodeo fans are encouraged to come early to hear outstanding offender bands, feast on a wide array of the south's best food, and shop the unique and affordable offender-made arts and crafts.

There will also be plenty for the kids with pony rides, space walks, carnival games, an antique carousel, and lots more.

Tickets can be purchased at www.angolarodeo.com or by calling 225-655-2030.

Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting edge re-entry programs, which work to create fewer crime victims upon release.



The Louisiana State Penitentiary is located at the end of Highway 66, approximately 22 miles northwest of the town of St. Francisville, Louisiana (Highway 61).



