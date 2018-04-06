Edwards praises Trump proposal on infrastructure - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Edwards praises Trump proposal on infrastructure

Louisiana -

(AP) The governors of Louisiana and Mississippi are praising President Donald Trump's proposal to put more federal money into infrastructure. but they say rural states would be hard-pressed to pay a bigger share of the tab for projects paid by a combination of federal and state money.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant say requiring a larger share from state and local governments would be difficult for rural communities.

They praised Trump's proposal to shorten the environmental permit process for highway and bridge construction.

