Edwards praises Trump proposal on infrastructure

(AP) The governors of Louisiana and Mississippi are praising President Donald Trump's proposal to put more federal money into infrastructure. but they say rural states would be hard-pressed to pay a bigger share of the tab for projects paid by a combination of federal and state money.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant say requiring a larger share from state and local governments would be difficult for rural communities.

They praised Trump's proposal to shorten the environmental permit process for highway and bridge construction.

